Actress Aamna Sharif Tests COVID-19 Negative, Gives Shout-Out To A 'Superhuman'

Actress Aamna Sharif, who currently stars in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, got herself and her family tested for the coronavirus and revealed that they were found negative. However, in an Instagram story on Wednesday, Aamna Sharif wrote that one of her staff members has tested COVID-19 positive. "Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour," read Aamna's Instagram story.

In a following story, Aamna gave a shout-out to the medical professional, who got her test done. Describing him as "superhuman," Aamna wrote about how he, like all other health care workers, has been at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic while staying away from his family for four long months. "He according to me is the true hero in today's times who is doing his job and sacrificing being away from his family," Aamna Sharif wrote for each and every health care professional around the globe, citing his example. "I met a superhuman yesterday," she wrote. Read her Instagram story here:

Aamna Sharif's declared her coronavirus test results just days after her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan tested COVID-19 positive. Other Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast members such as Erica Fernandez, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee also tested negative.

Aamna Sharif is best known for starring in TV shows such as Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Kahiin To Hoga. She currently features as iconic antagonist Komolika in the renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Aamna Sharif has also featured in films such as Ek Villain, Aao Wish Karein, Shakal Pe Mat Ja and will soon be seen in Roohi Afza.