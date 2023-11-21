Just Aamna Sharif Slaying In A Pink Swimsuit. 'Mesmerising Beauty,' Says The Internet

Image instagrammed by Aamna Sharif. (Courtesy: Aamna Sharif)

How to break the Internet? Take a cue from Aamna Sharif. The Kahiin To Hoga actor shared some stunning pictures of herself from a beach location where she is holidaying with one of her friends. In a couple of pictures shared by Aamna, she can be seen sporting a bright pink swimsuit. She can be seen adding a dash of glamour with her black shades. In some pictures, Aamna Sharif can be seen playing with sand. The Internet was also impressed with Aamna's pictures. A user wrote, "Mesmerising Beauty." Another user wrote, "Lovely look." Another user wrote, "Beautiful glow." Aamna wrote in the caption, "In your silence, when there are no words, no language, nobody else is present, you are getting in tune with existence....." Take a look:

Aamna Sharif loves to experiment with her fashion and keeps her Instafam updated. Sharing a few pictures from Maldives, Aamna Sharif wrote, "Dreamy..." She can be seen posing pretty in a blush pink dress.

Aamna Sharif's Diwali wish came with a disclaimer. She wore a red lehenga with a red blouse. She wrote in the caption, "Don't burst patakas, BE one ...." Take a look:

Before rocking a pink swimsuit, Aamna Sharif wore a yellow swimsuit at Maldives. She simply captioned the pictures, "Sunkissed." Take a look:

Aamna Sharif made her debut in television with Kahiin To Hoga. She played the character of Kashish Sinha and garnered much love from the audience. Later, she played in Kkavyanjali,Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Thhi Naayka, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Aamna Sharif also acted in a few films. Her film credits include Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, Shakal Pe Mat Ja, Ek Villain.