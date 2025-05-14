"Manali, You Have My Heart", Says Aamna Sharif As She Shares Pictures From Her Vacation

Aamna Sharif traded city life for a mountain getaway as she jetted off for a vacation to Manali, Himachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, the actress shared glimpses from her trip on Instagram. The opening frame captured Aamna posing on a bridge with her back to the camera. She wore a maroon top and skirt co-ords set, which she paired with black boots and a matching bow in her hair. Aamna was at one with nature, surrounded by serene hills, flowing rivers, and lush greenery.

An image featured the actress dressed in traditional Himachali attire called Kulluvi. It is made of woollen fabric, which is warm and suitable for the cold climate of the region. Aamna also enjoyed Bedua roti with saag and some raw onions. The side note read, "Manali you have my heart."

Check out the post here:

Earlier, Aamna Sharif shared a video of her getting dressed up in Kulluvi attire on Instagram. The video captured a woman helping the actress wear the outfit. There were glimpses of Aamna posing, standing on a bridge with a flowing river in the background. In the caption, she wrote, "I had stopped by to see the bridge in Manali. These lovely people insisted I wear their traditional dress, which was lovely; the warmth and love that they showered me with truly touched me." Watch the full video here:

We can't wait for Aamna Sharif to embark on a new travel adventure.