Actor Nakuul Mehta, Wife Jankee Parekh Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Posts: 'Quarantine Wasn't Boring At All'

Actor Nakuul Mehta, best known for starring in the TV show Ishqbaaz, and his wife Jankee Parekh announced their pregnancy with adorable posts on social media. Nakuul Mehta gave a shout-out to his wife, who is his childhood sweetheart, and came up with this quirky note: "Best friend < Girl-friend < Missus < This. Circle of life and then some more." He attached the note to a video montage of their journey as a couple, starting from being best friends to parents-to-be. "We are expanding," he added. Meanwhile, Jankee Parekh added an ROFL touch to her pregnancy announcement post and wrote: "Our quarantine wasn't boring at all. We're going to have a souvenir for life and we cannot wait! Our greatest adventure begins!"

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh, who got married in 2012, were instantly showered with congratulatory messages from celebs such as Drashti Dhami, Karan Tacker, Disha Parmar, Sayani Gupta, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Niti Taylor, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan V Grover, Gaurav Kapur, Sriti Jha, Pooja Gor and mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani, among others.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh were recently holidaying in Goa. The couple often trend for their loved-up posts for each other and here are some.

Nakuul Mehta started his career as a television actor with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and is best known for his roles in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He's also featured in web-shows such as Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control.