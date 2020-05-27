Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says, 'Apart From Boredom, No Other Complaints'

Kiran Kumar tested positive earlier this month (courtesy muvifreak)

Actor Kiran Kumar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14, has recovered - the 74-year-old actor tested negative in his third test, reported news agency PTI on Wednesday. Mr Kumar, who went into home quarantine immediately after his diagnosis, revealed his family members continue to be in isolation as a precautionary measure. "My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints." Kiran Kumar had quarantined himself on the third floor of his residence with his family members on the second floor. In his statement, Mr Kumar added: "I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life's smaller pleasures," reported PTI.

Kiran Kumar had earlier told PTI that he visited a Mumbai hospital for a routine check-up earlier this month and he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic. "I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive but I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self-quarantined at home," he had told PTI.

After his recovery, Kiran Kumar also thanked the doctors at Mumbai's Hinduja Healthcare Hospital and Lilavati Hospital for their service: "The amazing doctors at Hinduja (Khar) and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyone's vitamin intake." He also dedicated this message for his support staff: "For being by our side in these challenging times, I'd like to say a loud and resonating thank you to all our support staff."

Kiran Kumar, son of celebrated film actor Jeevan, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Zindagi, Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Grihasti, Katha Sagar and Chhajje Chajje Ka Pyar, among others. His resume includes films such as Tezaab, Fauji, Khuda Gawah, Brothers, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Bobby Jasoos, LOC: Kargil, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Dhadkan, to name a few.

