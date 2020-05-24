Actor Kiran Kumar Is Coronavirus-Positive And 'Quarantined At Home'

A file photo of Kiran Kumar (Image courtesy: bollywoodlocal)

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and he is currently under home quarantine, reports news agency PTI. The 74-year-old actor said that he went to a hospital on May 14 and was tested for COVID-19. Mr Kumar revealed that he is also asymptomatic. The Dhadkan actor told PTI: "I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive but I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self-quarantined at home."

The Bollywood veteran added that he has currently distanced himself from his family and that he will be getting his second test done on May 26 or May 27. "My family lives on the second floor of the building and I'm currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I'm absolutely fine," PTI quoted the actor as saying.

Kiran Kumar, son of celebrated film actor Jeevan, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Zindagi, Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Grihasti, Katha Sagar, Aur Phir ek Din, Papa, Miilee and Chhajje Chajje Ka Pyar, to name a few. In terms of films, he has featured in Brothers, Bobby Jasoos, LOC: Kargil, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Dhadkan and English Babu Desi Mem, among many others.

The novel virus originated in Wuhan (China) late last year. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and other celebrities including, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)