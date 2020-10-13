Trump Has Tested Negative For Coronavirus: White House Doctor Sean Conley

Trump has tested negative for coronavirus 10 days after he announced his contraction (File)

Donald Trump has been determined negative for Covid-19 using a rapid test, his White House physician said Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness.

"I can share with you that he tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card," Sean Conley said in a memo released to the public.

The doctor said the negative determination had taken into account a number of measurements, and not just the rapid test alone.

