Trump 'No Longer A Transmission Risk,' Says White House Doctor

Trump's physician Sean Conley said the President is "meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation".

President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19, his physician said in a statement released late Saturday.

"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," the president's physician Sean Conley said in the statement.

