Actor Elliot Page Celebrates 'Trans Joy' In New Post

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender in 2020, shared a post celebrating "trans joy." He posted a shirtless picture of himself on social media and wrote about how gender affirming care has changed his life. He wrote in his caption, "Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T." The actor added, "It feels so f****** good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon." Elliot added the hashtag #transjoy to the post.

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, opened up about his gender identity in an extensive post in 2020. An excerpt from the open letter read, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." The Umbrella Academy star thanked his supporters and added, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Elliot Page, who featured on the cover of Time magazine back in 2021, stated that he always "felt like a boy." He added that as a 9-year-old, he would often ask his mother if he "could be a boy." Elliot Page began using both he/him and they/them pronouns after he came out in 2020.

Elliot Page, best-known for starring in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and the 2007 film Juno, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, credits the trans community for inspiring him, received massive support from Hollywood's A-listers and members of the LGBTQ community after he came out as a trans in 2020. His filmography also includes The Last Stand, Tallulah, among others.