Actor-Comedian Danish Sait Marries Fiancee Anya Rangaswami In Intimate Ceremony

Danish Sait shared this photo.

Highlights "Anya and I exchanged rings today," wrote Danish on Thursday

The couple registered their marriage on Wednesday

"Please bless us and send us your love," Danish wrote in his post

Congratulations Danish Sait and Anya Rangaswami. The actor-comedian married his fiancee in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. They registered their marriage on Wednesday and exchanged rings in the presence of "closest family and friends" today. Sharing two pictures from their wedding ceremony, Danish Sait wrote: "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family and friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love." Danish's sister and actress Kubbra Sait was the first one to congratulate the couple on social media. "The babies are married...Wish you both the best forever to come," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Congratulations poured in for the newlywed couple on Instagram from the likes of Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and other celebs.

"Congratulations guys," Anushka Sharma commented with a red heart and hug icon. Dia Mirza wrote: "Congratulations and lots of love to you both" while Aahana Kumra commented: "Congratulations." Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor wished the couple with these words: "Many congratulations and god bless."

Danish and Anya Rangaswami had announced their engagement on December 11 last year. Sharing loved-up photos of himself and Anya, Danish wrote: "Greetings to one and all, she said "AN YES" to me. Thanks for accepting to be a part of my life forever."

Apart from being a comedian and an actor, Danish Sait is also a television host. He has worked in the 2020 film French Biriyani and web-series Afsos.