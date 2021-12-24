Actor Arjun Bijlani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Arjun Bijlani shared this image. (courtesy arjunbijlani)

TV actor Arjun Bijlani has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in an Instagram post on Friday. The 39-year-old actor added that he has mild symptoms and that he is currently under quarantine. "This is how corona sings to you and your expression when you know you're positive! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms, isolated in my room, taking good care of myself," he captioned it. The actor added, "Keep me in your prayers. Please be extremely careful and wear your masks. God bless all."

See Arjun Bijlani's post here:

Last year, Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha had tested positive for the virus. She recovered a few days later. "Hey guys, my wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Me and my family are self-quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested... We are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so," the actor tweeted last year.

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

Arjun Bijlani, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for starring in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the 2016 film Direct Ishq, directed by Rajiv S Ruia.

The actor has also participated in a couple of reality shows like Box Cricket League, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Dance Deewane. This year, he participated in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which he also won.