Acid Attack Survivor Katie Piper Tweets About Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone Says 'Look Forward To Meeting You'

The trailer of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, got a massive shout out from English activist and TV presented Katie Piper, who is also a survivor of acid attack. In a tweet, Katie Piper wrote a lengthy note about the impact Chhapaak trailer had on her: "Watching the trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3-4 times for it all to sink in. The film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in India," read an excerpt from her tweet. "Based on true events, the film follows Malti's traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker - a man who couldn't cope with her rejecting his advances. Malti's face is permanently scarred but not her spirit that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph," added Katie Piper. Deepika Padukone's character, which is based on Laxmi Agarwal, is named Malti in the movie.

Deepika Padukone was quick to respond to Katie Piper and shared this message on Twitter: "Thank you so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon." Ms Piper replied to say that she too is eager to meet Deepika: "I feel so hopeful for change your movie will make in society. Thank you. I'm looking forward to meeting you."

Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon...! @KatiePiper_https://t.co/qh5cGiYTj5 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 12, 2019

I feel so hopeful for change your movie will make in society. Thank you. I'm looking forward to meeting you — Katie Piper (@KatiePiper_) December 12, 2019

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was welcomed with widespread critical acclaim not just for her performance but also for sensitively depicting the story of an acid attack survivor. The Chhapaak trailer prompted responses from Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Saina Nehwal, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia and others, who hailed Deepika for zeroing in on the film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to hit screens on January 10 next year.