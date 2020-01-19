The Internet Slams Deepika Padukone For Turning Her Chhapaak Look Into A TikTok Challenge

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Sunday and not for the right reasons. As a part of her film Chhapaak's promotional activity, the 34-year-old actress recently met several Tiktok influencers and she challenged one of them to recreate looks from her films Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. However, a section of the Internet was not very happy with her promotional stunt and thought that recreating acid attack survivor Malti's look from her recently-released film Chhapaak is "insensitive."

"The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her 'looks' and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her and she clearly doesn't understand the depth of what survivors go through," wrote a Twitter user.

The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her "looks" and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her & she clearly doesn't understand the depth of what survivors go through. — x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

Another Twitter user shared a similar school of thought.

Real colors are out. #DeepikaPadukone

Shame on you, woman !

You're an inspiration for so many, but you won't stop the epitome of your PR activities.

Your ulte din shuru. https://t.co/JuuRS2VHCn — Sonal.. (@HerLavishHustle) January 18, 2020

Another Twitter user schooled the actress about how the film was not about her make-up and that it was about a "woman scarred for life." An excerpt from her tweet read: "This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive and ghastly."

No @deepikapadukone.This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive & ghastly.

The movie wasn't about you & your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life.And victims like her,whose marks can't be wiped off,unlike your make up.



You lost the plot,alas. https://t.co/9Zt8XEmSqI — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 18, 2020

Here are some more tweets:

This is really disrespectful to acid attack victims, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to stoop to promote yourself? pic.twitter.com/zP9MAcRFNT — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 18, 2020

OMG! I have no words, so end of the day it was all just a makeup for her. Disgusting and sad...beauty without brains. Can't help. These celebrities will never understand. Fake people.

#DeepikaInsultsAcidVictims#DeepikaPadukone — EkSadharanAadmi (@EkSadharan) January 19, 2020

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone, showcases the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti and her fight for justice. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film opened in theaters on January 10 and it clashed with Ajay Devgn's period drama TanhajI: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.