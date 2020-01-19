The Internet Slams Deepika Padukone For Turning Her Chhapaak Look Into A TikTok Challenge

"The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her looks," wrote a Twitter user

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights

  • Deepika asked an influencer to recreate her look from Chhapaak
  • "This promo isn't cool or cute," wrote a Twitter user
  • Deepika Padukone produced the film
New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Sunday and not for the right reasons. As a part of her film Chhapaak's promotional activity, the 34-year-old actress recently met several Tiktok influencers and she challenged one of them to recreate looks from her films Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. However, a section of the Internet was not very happy with her promotional stunt and thought that recreating acid attack survivor Malti's look from her recently-released film Chhapaak is "insensitive."

"The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her 'looks' and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her and she clearly doesn't understand the depth of what survivors go through," wrote a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user shared a similar school of thought.

Another Twitter user schooled the actress about how the film was not about her make-up and that it was about a "woman scarred for life." An excerpt from her tweet read: "This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive and ghastly."

Here are some more tweets:

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone, showcases the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti and her fight for justice. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film opened in theaters on January 10 and it clashed with Ajay Devgn's period drama TanhajI: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

