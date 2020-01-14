Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone's Film Makes Rs 21 Crore

Chhapaak Box Office Collection: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Chhapaak' clashed with 'Tanhaji' at the box office

'Chhapaak' made a little of Rs 2 crore on Monday

'Chhapaak' is Deepika's first film after her wedding

Deepika Padukone's new film Chhapaak opened in cinemas last Friday and during its four-day stay in theatres, the movie has collected a sum of Rs 21 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Chhapaak made a little over Rs 2 crore on Monday while over the weekend, the film made over Rs 14 crore. On opening day, Chhapaak made a shade under Rs 5 crore. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: Rs 21.37 cr. India biz."

While Chhapaak was anticipated as a much-awaited movie, the film remains far behind Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the box office race since the clash on Friday.

The film was expected to improve its performance over the weekend and it did but only by a slight margin: "Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: Rs 19.02 cr. #India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote.

Earlier, Taran Adarsh had said Chhapaak was struggling to witness footfalls in theatres outside of metro cities.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.