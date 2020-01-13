Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunday Cheer Takes Deepika Padukone's Film To Rs 19 Crore In Weekend 1

Chhapaak box office: Deepika Padukone in the film. (courtesy taranadarsh)

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, which opened in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 19.02 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film witnessed growth over the weekend. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that a major section of the film's success could be attributed to its performance in urban areas and largely multiplexes. Taran Adarsh also stated that in order to attain a heathy total in week 1, the film needs to trend the entire week. The film collected Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday alone.

Sharing the film's box office progress report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: Rs 19.02 crore India biz."

#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: 19.02 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

The Deepika Padukone-led film opened to largely positive reviews from the film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "An urgent theme and a female lead who sheds her Bajirao Mastaani and "Padmaavat" finery and gets into the skin of a lower middle-class woman scarred for life by an acid attack make Chhapaak a Hindi cinema milestone."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak showcases the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti and her fight for justice. The film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The film opened in theatres on Friday and it clashed with Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office.