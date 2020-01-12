Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Deepika Padukone's Film Scores Rs 11.67 Crore

Chhapaak Box Office Collection: Still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Chhapaak' made a total Rs 11.67 crore by the second day

"Needs to cover lost ground on day 3," said Taran Adarsh

'Tanhaji' ranks higher in box office collection

Actress Deepika Padukone's new release Chhapaak's box office collection is "underwhelming" on Day 2 as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the film's second day collections on Sunday. Although the movie witnessed an "upward trend" on the second day, it hasn't gained much collection, said Mr Adarsh. Taran Adarsh said Chhapaak performed "decently" at premium multiplexes. However, it was unable to "connect and collect" beyond metro cities. On Friday, the movie contributed Rs 4.77 crore, which saw an increment of Rs 2.13 crore on Saturday. In total, Chhapaak stands at Rs 11.67 crore.

According to Taran Adarsh, the film "needs to cover lost ground on day 3." Even though the film has received good reviews from critics and audience, it has failed at grow at a better pace. Reviewed by Saibal Chatterjee for NDTV, Chhapaakwas described as a "commendable effort to bring a horrific true story to the big screen, but they fall significantly shy of turning an undeniably honest, well-crafted cinematic work into a memorably moving portrait of anguish, tenacity and a fight for justice."

Here's what the trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted:

On the first day of Chhapaak's release, the movie's collection was "ordinary," said Taran Adarsh in his Friday's post. He wrote: "Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1. Collects well at select high-end multiplexes. Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark. Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total. Fri Rs 4.77 cr. India biz."

Chhapaak is based on the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The narrative revolves around her experiences and is based on the crucial issue of acid attacks across the country. The film's release clashed with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji has been doing well at the box office and stands ahead of Chhapaak with a total collection of Rs 35.67 crore in two days.