Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Nothing 'Unsung' About Ajay Devgn's Film, Now At Rs 75 Crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Tanhaji' made over Rs 46 crore over the weekend

The film clashed with 'Chhapaak'

'Tanhaji' made Rs 13.75 crore on Monday

Ajay Devgn's new film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to perform well at the box office. Tanhaji's box office numbers have prompted trade analyst Taran Adarsh to describe it as "unstoppable" in theatres. Over the weekend, Tanhaji scored more than Rs 46 crore and continued to collect in "double digits" even on Monday. In four days, the movie has raked in as much as over Rs 75 crore. Mr Adarsh also said that in certain theatres, Tanhaji performed better on the Monday than it's opening Friday. Here's what he tweeted: "Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: Rs 75.68 cr. India biz."

About Tanhaji's weekend collection, Taran Adarsh had written: "Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on fire on Day 3... Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr."

On Friday, Tanhaji clashed with Chhapaak, which is Deepika Padukone's film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Tanhaji has consistently remained ahead of Chhapaak in the box office race. In four days, Chhapaak has made Rs 21.37 crore.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings alive the story of Tanaji Malusare - Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's general - on the big screen. Ajay Devgn plays the titular "unsung warrior" and Kajol has been cast as his feisty wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays Tanaji's nemesis Udaybhan Singh.