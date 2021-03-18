According To Twinkle Khanna, 'The Only Way To Stay In Love With The Same Person' Is...

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar in a cute moment (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who is a Twitter humourist, was kind enough to share some "Thursday gyaan". The 47-year-old author got into her Baba Twinlkdev mode and shared her views on the "only way" to remain in love with the same person. Considering it's Twinkle Khanna, we are not surprised that her mantra has something to do with toilet seats. In a tweet on Thursday evening, Twinkle wrote: "The only way to stay in love with the same person for the rest of your life is by dying quickly. I reckon it should be just about a week after you start noticing the toilet seat is always up."

If you are done rolling on the floor laughing, take a look at Twinkle Khanna's tweet here:

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and the couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. From a recent vacation, Twinkle Khanna shared this ROFL Instagram vs Reality post about couples: "Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces," she wrote.

In January this year, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, when re-posting the picture shared by Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can't even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don't need each other to be complete (that's just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K."

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, switched careers to become an author. She has these best-selling books to her credit: Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.