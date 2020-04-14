According To Kajol, This Person Clicks 'The Best Pictures'

Mickey Contractor shared this image of Kajol. (Image courtesy: mickeycontractor)

Kajol and Bollywood's makeup artist Mickey Contractor had the sweetest Instagram exchange on Tuesday, featuring a throwback picture of Kajol from the sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Mickey Contractor shared a picture of Kajol, where she can be seen dressed in the attire of Savitribai Malusare, the character she played in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while she holds a lamp. Kajol, in the throwback picture, looks as stunning as ever. Sharing the picture, Mickey Contractor wrote, "Let there be light," to which designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis and wrote, "Beautiful you." Kajol reposted the picture on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Mickey Contractor you always click the best pictures. Thank you for this." Reacting to the picture, Mickey wrote, "You inspire me," to which Kajol replied with a kiss emoji. Take a look at their super sweet Instagram exchange here:

In coronavirus lockdown, Kajol seems to be in a throwback mood. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress keeps rummaging through dust-caked albums and treats her fans to priceless throwback pictures of her younger self. A few days ago, the 45-year-old actress shared this throwback picture, where she can be seen waving at the camera featuring her million-dollar smile. "Hey there, how you doing? Give me your best ideas of chilling at home, I'll repost the most interesting ones on my Insta stories," she wrote.

We are yet to get over this throwback from the sets of her 2015 romantic drama Dilwale. "Are you ready to open the curtains and look at the world again," wrote Kajol.

On the work front, Kajol is best-known for her performances in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, We Are Family, My Name Is Khan and Helicopter Eela among others. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Neha Dhupia, Shruti Hasaan and Neena Kulkarni among others.