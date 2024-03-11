Academy Awards 2024: In Pics - How Ryan Gosling, Slash And Kens Rocked The Mojo Dojo Casa Oscar House

Ryan Gosling performing at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: Getty)

In a quintessential Oscar night ceremony, the winners slate is the most awaited event and the 96th edition of the Academy Awards was no different - Oppenheimer made a big bang and took home all the top awards. However, the (may we add brilliant) Barbie-fication of Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was a close second - thanks to the OG Ken, who was everything. Ryan Gosling performed his iconic track I'm Just Ken from Barbie with some help from much of the team that made the iconic track happen - producer Mark Ronson. Guns N Roses legend Slash, guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen, and actors Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gtwa and Scott Evans. Because one picture is not enough to sum up the majestic moment - we curated a list of the best ones. You are welcome.

Hey Ryan Gosling, you're not just Ken and you'd be a ten anywhere and everywhere. IYKYK.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Mr Blonde Fragility himself. Fellow Kens Simu, Kingsley, Ncuti and Scott in the picture.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Just Ken floating at the Oscars stage. More like Barbieland but we are not complaining at all.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who plays guitar on the original track, rocked out with Ryan Gosling.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Ryan walked off stage for a mini Barbie reunion, handing the microphone over to director Greta Gewring and co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera to sing "I'm just Ken (and I'm enough)/And I'm great at doing stuff."

(Image courtesy: Getty)

One of the cameramen lent his hand for the line "Put that manly hand in mine." This is what it looked like off-camera - next to Ryan is guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen (yup, Eddie's son) who also played on the original track.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Hi Barbie! Margot Robbie's reaction to Ken's performance was everything.

What in the La La Land? Thankfully this Seb (Sebastian) and Mia reunion only brought happy tears.

i love it when they sing together. pic.twitter.com/zYRNjGvETe — aidan (@AlDANS_) March 11, 2024

Like we previously said, there can never be too many Kens. And with Simu Liu's picture-perfect expression, we rest our case. (Image courtesy: Getty)

POV: You are watching Ryan Gosling performing at the Oscars with his ken-dom.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig and the film's lead actress and producer Margot Robbie cheered for Ryan's performance big time.

margot and greta acting like they're at a ryan gosling concert pic.twitter.com/XqABpvLHKo — nai (@margotswhore) March 11, 2024

I'm Just Ken, sung by Ryan Gosling, was nominated in the Best Song category this year at the Oscars. However, it lost to Billie Eilish's song What Was I Made For? from Barbie.

At this year's Oscars, Margot Robbie was snubbed for Best Actress nomination, while her Barbie co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and the Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively. Robert Downey Jr and Da'Vine Joy Randolph won for Oppenheimer and for The Holdovers, respectively.