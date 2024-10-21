Eva Mendes Says She'll Resume Acting Only If She Gets To Work With Husband Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has shared that the only scenario in which she would consider returning to acting is if she were to work alongside her husband, Ryan Gosling. In an interview reported by Deadline, Mendes explained her departure from the acting industry, noting, "I was never in love with acting. I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people."

Despite her successful career, which includes notable films such as Training Day (2001), Hitch (2005), and The Other Guys (2010), Mendes decided to step away from the spotlight in 2014.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Gosling, she expressed pride in their joint projects, stating, "He gets something out of me that's never been accessible before." The couple has previously starred together in Drunk History Christmas (2011) and The Place Beyond the Pines (2012).

Mendes emphasised her desire to work with him again, saying, "That's the one thing I would love to do," as per Deadline.

Since becoming a mother to two children, Mendes has focused on various ventures outside of acting. She has launched a cleaning company, modelled for different campaigns, and recently authored a children's book titled Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, which addresses themes of anxiety and offers support for young children.

While Mendes enjoys her current pursuits, her heartfelt connection to her husband remains a significant factor in her potential return to the film industry. As she continues to navigate motherhood and new projects, fans will eagerly await any updates about a possible reunion on screen.

