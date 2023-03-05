About Last Night: Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar And Others At Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and others were spotted at Rhea's birthday bash

Producer and daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, turned 36 Today. To mark this special occasion, friends and family belonging to the Bollywood fraternity attended Rhea's midnight birthday bash on Saturday. Among the attendees was her older sister Sonam Kapoor and friends Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar. Her cousin Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the party with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi, and sister Samiksha Pednekar opted for black outfits for the party and looked gorgeous. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora looked radiant in her casual yellow dress. Here's a look at some of the pictures from last night.

Meanwhile, wishes are flowing in for the producer from all quarters. On top of the list is a message from her father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor. On the happy occasion, Anil Kapoor shared two pictures. The first is a throwback photo featuring him alongside Rhea as a child. The second and more recent image features her with actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon – the team of her upcoming film, The Crew. Along with the images, Anil Kapoor also shared a special birthday note.

In the note, Anil Kapoor said: “It's your time to fly…You are fiercely independent, taking your own decisions…I don't think you need my arms to take care of you because now you're ready to take care of your Crew, your team, and your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday, Rhea Kapoor!” Anil Kapoor's wife, designer Sunita Kapoor replied with heart emojis, as did actress Neetu Kapoor. Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Sweetest ever,” with a heart emoji.

Mom Sunita Kapoor too posted a bunch of beautiful images of Rhea Kapoor on the occasion. She also wrote a special note for her daughter, calling her the “lifeline” of their family. Sunita Kapoor wrote: “Happy b'day to my most amazing daughter, to the lifeline of our family. The one who does everything so seemingly effortlessly but who puts her whole heart and soul into it. You make me so proud. Love you so much beta. May this year and all the years to come be full of light, love, success, happiness, and good health.”

Joining the bandwagon was also her sister Sonam Kapoor, who had a beautiful message for her sibling. Sonam Kapoor shared a carousel of images. The actress has posted a host of pictures, tracing their journey from being adorable babies to professional collaborators over the years. There are images of childhood birthday parties as well as a photo of the duo from Sonam's wedding.

Along with the photos, Sonam Kapoor also dedicated a post to her "favorite person". In the caption, she said: “Happy happy birthday to my favorite person in the world. My best friend, my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you, my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can't wait for you to come home! #sistersbeforemisters #friesoverguys #rheson #happybirthdaysister.” See the post here:

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor is producing The Crew next. She has previously produced Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. Rhea Kapoor is also one of the most sought-after stylists in Bollywood and the brains behind some of her sister Sonam's iconic fashion looks.