About Last Night: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others At Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Party

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Malaika Arora were on the guest list.

Kareena Kapoor turned 42 on Wednesday and she did it in style. The actress hosted a party for her close friends and family members. On the guest list were Kareena's sister Karisma, her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, who was accompanied by wife Alia Bhatt. Kareena's other cousin Armaan Jain arrived with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu were also pictured arriving at the actress' house. Kareena Kapoor's closest friends from the industry also attended the party. Among them were sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor and husband Sanjay Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The dress code for the night appeared to be black, with most of the stars showing up according to the theme.

Kareena's sister-in-law Alia Bhatt was pictured with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia pictured at the party.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the party.

Malaika Arora was a vision in a classic LBD.

Malaika Arora also attended the party.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also spotted outside Kareena Kapoor's house. Soha is Saif Ali Khan's sister.

Soha Ali Khan at Kareena's party.

Kunal Kemmu pictured arriving at the party.

Maheep Kapoor and husband Sanjay were twinning and winning.

Sanjay Kapoor with Maheep Kapoor.

Karan Johar showed up in his staple - black with a dash of bling.

Karan Johar pictured at Kareena's residence.

Armaan Jain and wife Anissa happily posed for the cameras.

Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra was all smiles.

Manish Malhotra at the party.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared inside pictures from the party. He shared pictures with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Malaika Arora and he captioned it. "With the OGs."

Earlier during the day, Kareena Kapoor stepped out for a brunch with family. Kareena Kapoor, accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan, was pictured at her dad Randhir Kapoor's house during the afternoon.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released last month. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.