Inside Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Son Jeh And Sister Karisma

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 42nd birthday with her family on Wednesday. We got a glimpse of the actress' birthday festivities courtesy her sister Karisma Kapoor, who shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, both Kareena and Karisma can be seen dressed in matching white outfits. Karisma Kapoor wrote: "And the twinning continues." In another picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen happily posing with son Jeh Ali Khan. We also got a glimpse of Kareena's birthday cake. Karisma Kapoor also shared a selfie with Kareena and she wrote: "Always got your back my baby girl. Happy birthday."

See the photos shared by Karisma Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

Karisma Kapoor shared these adorable throwback pictures from Kareena Kapoor's childhood days. She wrote in her caption: "To the bestest sister and my best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning. Happy birthday."

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Both are the top actors of their generations.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released last month. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.