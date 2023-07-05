Abhishek's Shout Out To Mom Jaya Bachchan's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

Jaya Bachchan in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi among other stars. After the film's trailer was released on Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan cheered for the project on social media. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Looking forward to watching it. All the very best to the entire team." Jaya Bachchan has previously worked with filmmaker Karan Johar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....

This is what Abhishek Bachchan posted on social media:

Screenshot of Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan also gave a shout out to the trailer. She dropped heart-eyed emoji in the comments section of Karan Johar's Instagram post. On Alia Bhatt's post, Shweta Bachchan dropped heart-eyed emojis, while on Ranveer's post, she commented "Woooo Hoooooo."

Check out the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also feature in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday last year. He will also feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.