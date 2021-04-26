Abhishek Bachchan Tweeted Hugs. Then Someone Said He Should 'Do More' - His Reply

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan )

Trust Abhishek Bachchan to deal with online trolls and haters in the best way possible. Th actor, who is known for shutting down trolls with much dignity and grace on social media, did something similar on Sunday. Abhishek, just like many other Bollywood celebs, is doing his bit in fight against coronavirus but he doesn't like to show off his philanthropic work on social media. When on Sunday, the actor sent 'virtual hugs" to his fans on Twitter and urged them to spread love and positivity during tough times like this, a Twitter user asked him to do "more than just sending hugs." To this, Abhishek, in the most Abhishek Bachchan way, replied that he has been helping people during the pandemic, he just "doesn't put it on social media."

Abhishek, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last year, wrote in his tweet: "Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn." The comment by the aforementioned user on Abhishek's tweet read: "Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen and beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir."

And here's how Abhishek Bachchan replied: "I am, ma'am. Just because I don't put it on social media doesn't mean I'm not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help."

See the actor's tweets here:

I am, ma'am. Just because I don't put it on social media doesn't mean I'm not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan, his dad and superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter had contracted the coronavirus. They were treated for the virus in a Mumbai hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan is often trolled on social media but every time, the actor has proved that he is the champ when it comes to handling haters.

Recently, after his new film The Big Bull released, a user on Twitter called his acting in the film, which is loosely based on that of stock-broker Harshad Mehta who was charged for numerous financial crimes during the securities scams of 1992, "3rd rate." To this, Abhishek, who played the lead role in The Big Bull, replied: "Hey man, as long as I've not disappointed you, I'm happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film." Too cool, Abhishek Bachchan, too cool.

Hey man, as long as I've not disappointed you, I'm happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

India has been battling the second wave of coronavirus and people are struggling to get sufficient Oxygen supply and medicines in several states, including Maharashtra. India recorded 3.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases in new daily high on Monday, taking the country's total infections to over 1.73 crore.