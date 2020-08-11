Abhishek Bachchan Shares Messages From Fans With Thank You Note. Hrithik Roshan Leaves A Comment

Abhishek Bachchan was discharged on Saturday. (courtesy: jr.bachchanfan)

Highlights "I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers," wrote Abhishek

"Love and gratitude," he added

"How lovely, so much love for you," commented Shweta Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, who was discharged on Saturday after testing negative for coronavirus, shared one big thank you note for his fans and well-wishers on Monday night. Abhishek's Dhoom 2 co-star and friend Hrithik Roshan appropriately described Abhishek's note in these words: "This is so sweet." While it is impossible to thank each and every fan for their prayers and wishes, the Guru actor tried to acknowledge as many people as possible. He shared a video on his Instagram profile, which comprised screenshots of wishes from fans praying for the actor's speedy recovery. Abhishek Bachchan was discharged after a 29 day-long stay at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on Saturday, where he was being treated for COVID-19. Sharing the post, the actor wrote: "Words will never be enough. Thank you all."

Abhishek Bachchan began the video by acknowledging his fans. He wrote: "I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude." The video comprised screenshot of wishes from Bollywood celebrities as well as fans. It also featured artworks dedicated to the actor. On Abhishek's post, sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented: "How lovely, so much love for you." Amit Sadh, who recently co-starred with Abhishek in the web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

On the day he was discharged from the hospital, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on Instagram. "I told you! Discharge plan: Yes! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 negative. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home," the actor wrote on Saturday.

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus on July 11. Big B, who was also admitted to the same hospital, was discharged after a 23-day stay, while Abhishek was discharged after 29 days. Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their 8-year-old daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 27 after testing negative for coronavirus.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull. His line-up of films also includes Anurag Basu's Ludo, a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows.