Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Makeup Artiste Of 27 Years: "He Was Part Of My Family"

Abhishek Bachchan's personal make-up artiste, Ashok Sawant, whom he fondly called "Ashok dada," died on November 9. Abhishek shared an emotional message remembering him on his Instagram on Monday.

What Abhishek Wrote About Ashok Dada

Abhishek Bachchan shared a long-standing working relationship with Ashok, starting from his first film, Refugee. Ashok's elder brother, Deepak, has been doing Amitabh Bachchan's makeup for almost 50 years.

Sharing the news, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Ashok dada and I worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn't just a part of my team; he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father's make-up man for close to 50 years."

Calling him "the most loving, gentle, and affable person," Abhishek wrote, "The last couple of years he was ailing, so he couldn't always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn't a single day he wouldn't check on me, making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle, and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace, and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi tucked away in his bag."

Sharing his emotional bond with him, Abhishek continued, "Last night we lost him. He was the first person whose feet I would touch and take blessings from whenever I gave my first shot of a new film. From now on, I will have to look up to the heavens and know that you'll be looking down and blessing me."

"Thank you, dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent, and for your smile. It's heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won't be with me. I pray you are at peace, and I look forward to the bear hug when we meet again. Rest in peace and happiness, Ashok Sawant," concluded Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan shared two images along with the post. One picture is from his recent film Kaalidhar, the other from his younger days.

The Internet's Reaction

Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and other celebrities condoled his death.

Jackie Shroff wrote, "Om Shanti. Such a gentle soul. He was my condolences."

Boman Irani wrote, "Always warm and protective. Will miss him."

Ranveer Singh, Remo D'Souza, Tara Sharma, Navya Nanda, and others also condoled his death.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Zee5 film Kaalidhar Laapata. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.