Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Tabu And Others At Sandeep Khosla's Birthday Bash

Designer Sandeep Khosla hosted his birthday party at his Mumbai residence last night

Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Tabu And Others At Sandeep Khosla's Birthday Bash

Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda pictured at the party.

New Delhi:

Designer Sandeep Khosla's birthday party, hosted last night at his Mumbai residence, was a starry affair. The guest list included Sandeep Khosla's close friends from the film industry and their frequent collaborators. Abhishek Bachchan was pictured arriving at the event. His niece and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda (Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter) was also pictured in her car outside the designer's house. Other guests included veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who waved at the shutterbugs with a bright smile, actor Anil Kapoor along with wife Sunita Kapoor. We also spotted Tabu and Sonali Bendre at the house party. See the photos from last night's house party here.

Abhishek Bachchan was clicked outside Sandeep Khosla's house on Wednesday night.

c5hitv28

We also spotted Navya Naveli Nanda making her way to the party .

rulihdtg

Anil Kapoor's plus one for the night was wife Sunita Kapoor.

1rophcrg

Neetu Kapoor greeted the paparazzi like this.

21g5dup8

Hello there, Tabu. The actress was dressed in her casual best for the party.

jffmepfg

Sonali Bendre was all smiles as she attended the party.

4572kk5o

Orhan Awatramani never skips a party. Like never.

2fct303

Actor Arslan Goni, who is dating Sussanne Khan, was also pictured at the party.

apj9kung

Sandeep Khosla, one half of the designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, is one of the biggest names in the Indian fashion circuit. The designer duo frequently design for the 3 generations of the Bachchans - Jaya, Shweta and Navya, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, among many others. They also designed Sonam Kapoor and supermodel Gigi Hadid's looks for NMACC last month - both were big hits.

Also Read

.