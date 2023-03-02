Pics: Jaya Bachchan-Shweta, Neetu Kapoor And Other Celebs Arrive In Style At An Event

Jaya Bachchan-Shweta and Neetu Kapoor pictured at an event in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward as they attended an event in Mumbai on Thursday. The guest list included Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl, Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic. Jaya Bachchan looked beautiful in a yellow ensemble and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Her daughter Shweta opted for an off-white bodycon gown and sported bold red lipstick. The celebs graced the launch of ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's upcoming fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor.

Neetu Kapoor opted for a traditional ensemble and smiled for the cameras.

Huma Qureshi arrived in a thigh-high white ensemble with a plunging neckline. The actress sported dramatic eye makeup. On the other hand, Natasa Stankovic looked stunning in a golden-black ensemble. Check out the pictures below:

Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Neha Dhupia arrived with their better halves in classic outfits.

Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law looked beautiful in a pink saree and sported natural makeup.

A few days ago, the official Instagram page of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a post revealing the plot of the film. The post read, "They had forgotten the first lesson, that we are to be powerful, beautiful, and without regret." 'Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor' explores the burden of guilt that ultimately evolves into the lightness of acceptance. It is a story of human desires that will soon be told through the language of couture.#ComingSoon #MeraNoorHaiMashhoor."

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The movie also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.