Abhishek Bachchan And Nora Fatehi Dance To Kajra Re. Watch

Nora and Abhishek in a still from the video. (courtesy: shadesofnora)

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, who are co-stars in an upcoming film, danced at their untitled film's wrap party like no one is watching. A video from the party was curated by a fan page dedicated to Nora, in which the co-stars can be seen dancing to Abhishek's iconic song Kajra Re. The actor featured in the Bunty Aur Babli song with dad Amitabh Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Re-posting the video on her Instagram story, Nora Fatehi wrote, "It's a wrap" and added evil eye and heart emoji.

This is what Nora Fatehi posted on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Nora Fatehi's Instagram story

Check out the video here:

The actors will reportedly co-star in Remo D'Souza's next film. The choreographer-directed, posted this picture and wrote, "It's a wrap big thank you to my #teamrd #ganpatibappamorya." Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hug emoji in the comments of this post.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also feature in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday last year. He will also feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilba from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also featured in Salman Khan's Bharat.. She also featured Satyameva Jayate 2, Nora was also seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Nora Fatehi also made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Thank God in the song Manike.