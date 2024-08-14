Abhay Deol To Share Screen Space With <i>Elvis</i> Actor Natasha Bassett In <i>Don't You Be My Neighbor!</i>

Abhay Deol is all set to make a splash in Hollywood. The actor has been roped in for the upcoming romantic comedy, Don't You Be My Neighbor! He will be sharing the screen with Natasha Bassett, known for her performance in the biographical drama Elvis. The film will explore the differing perspectives on the love and life of Jay and Emily – played by Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett. Abhay Deol has shared the super hit news with his fans on Instagram. The actor said, "Very excited to announce this project, this script took me back to the late 80's and early 90's era of the Rom-Com. Excited to work with the lovely and talented Natasha Bassett and director Harry Grewal." Replying to the post, Preity Zinta said, “All the best. Looking forward to it.” Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha dropped a red heart. Actress Mithila Palkar, who shared the screen space with Abhay Deol in Chopsticks, said, “Woohooo!” Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Yay! How lovely.”

Don't You Be My Neighbor! will be directed by Harry Grewal. David Lamberston has worked on the script. The film will be jointly backed by Harry Grewal's production company, Grewal Films International, and Donna Grewal. Raman Palta and Payal Palta of Palta Film Production will be co-producers of the film. Jason Cherubini will serve as the executive producer.

Speaking with Deadline, Harry Grewal shared his excitement about the project. He said, "We are excited to bring this lighthearted and thought-provoking story to life. Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett bring their immense talent and dedication to the lead roles, making them perfect for these characters."

Producer Raman Palta added, "The movie will resonate with audiences as it delves into the heartache of losing love and the joy of finding it again. It's a story that needs to be told, and we are thrilled to be working with such an exceptional team."

Abhay Deol was last seen on the screen in the Netflix series Trial By Fire, which is based on the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. He also has Bun Tikki in the kitty.