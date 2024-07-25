Abhay Deol Says He "Used To Hate Fame And The Media" In His Childhood

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bun Tikki, also starring Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, in an interview with Mashable, shared how fame invaded his privacy. “A lot is written about you. I used to literally hate fame and the media,” said Abhay, adding, “Mujhe malum tha ki yeh fayda uthane ke liye aaye hain (I knew they are just around to take advantage),” he said. Abhay added he was “ready to defend” himself when he entered the industry. “I was guarded.”

In his interview with the magazine, the actor also stressed that he ensures that he gives his fan a reality check via his posts on social media. “I thought once in a while it's good to remind people that it's okay if you've gone through this experience, you're not alone. When you see someone in my position whom you perceive as successful and happy, to then hear them say ‘hey actually I'm just as human as you' is a reminder that you can overcome it too. But only once in a while — I don't want to be that person who's vulnerable because it feeds my ego,” said Abhay Deol.

In January, Abhay posted a detailed note on Instagram, reflecting on his journey from an underconfident child to working with “two legends.”

He wrote, “I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, pictured here along with my director Faraz Arif Ansari [director] who is not a legend, (yet!).”

Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix show Trial By Fire. The series also features Anupam Kher and Ratna Pathak Shah.