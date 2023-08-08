Ab-Tastic Ranveer Singh Is In His 'Rocky Era' And We Are Here For It

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh took some time out on Monday and decided to do an Ask Me Anything session with his fans. However, before that he treated his Instafam to an ab-tastic picture of himself that happens to be from the gym. He captioned it,"#MondayMotivation #ROCKYERA." Ranveer plays Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also wrote about his Kathak performance in the song Dhindora Baje Re as well as the Dola Re Dola sequence in the film. When a user asked the actor how long did it take for him to learn the dance form, Ranveer Singh wrote, "It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the MUSCLE MASS that I was packing at the time."

Check out the picture shared by Ranveer Singh here:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Ranveer Singh on his Kathak sequence:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh's Monday motivation posts, here's a post from last week. "It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." - Rocky. He added the hashtags #MondayMotivation #Throwback and #RockyEra to his post.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres last month. Last year, Ranveer Singh featured in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year.

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.