Aaradhya's Birthday Post For 'Dadaji' Amitabh Bachchan, Via Mom Aishwarya's Instagram

On Amitabh Bachchan's 76th birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her father-in-law in the most adorable way possible. Aishwarya wished Big B on Aaradhya's behalf as well and shared a super cute picture on her Instagram profile. The first photograph comprised silhouettes of Big B and Aaradhya, who could be seen posing in an adorable way. Aishwarya captioned the post: "Happy 76th Birthday Dadaji." In a separate post, Aishwarya shared a solo photograph of Mr Bachchan, posing against a well-lit "Happy Birthday" banner and wrote: "May the light keep shining, God bless. Happy birthday pa." Just like us, Aishwarya's Instafam also loved the picture and the post garnered over 1 lakh likes within a few hours.

We simply love it when Aaradhya makes an appearance on her mother Aishwarya's Instagram account. On Thursday, Aishwarya shared a picture of herself with her actor-husband Abhishek and Aaradhya and wrote: "Go Pink Panthers."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 and they welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

On the wok front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the promotional duties of Thugs Of Hindostan. Apart from that, he also has Brahmastra, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Badla in the pipeline.