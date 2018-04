Aaradhya Left Dad Abhishek Bachchan An Adorable Sticky Note And The Internet Is Having A Meltdown

Highlights Abhishek was filming Manmarziyaan outdoors for two months Aaradhya's sticky note read: "I Love You, Papa" The internet also loved the picture of Aaardhya on Abhishek's desk

My pride and joy. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:23am PST

Triple A!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers #BestSupport A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

These two. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Happiness. Pic courtesy - @srishtibehlarya A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Like father, like son... Abhishek Bachchan just used his father's favourite hashtag - #mydaughterbestest - because Aaradhya. Abhishek returned home after filmingand the first thing he spotted on his office computer was a sticky note left by his six-year-old daughter Aaradhya , which read: "I Love You, Papa." Abhishek captioned it: "When you get back to office after over 2 months and the daughter has left you a note." We did not miss that absolutely adorable photo of Aaradhya on a swing, which Abhishek keeps on his desk. Cute,? Well, the internet thinks so. "Soo sweet Aaradhya baby," an Instagram user wrote. Abhishek'sdirector added: "That's what we dads live for."Several comments were about Aaradhya's photo on Abhishek's desk. "I love the photo behind and the note too," wrote one Instagram user.Check out Abhishek Bachchan's postAbhishek Bachchan was shooting forfirst in Punjab and then in Kashmir. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Here are some spectacular photos posted by Abhishek on Instagram while he was touring with theteam. Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya is their only child. Abhishek is fiercely protective of Aaradhya and has silenced several trolls targeting her in the past. Aaradhya often features on Abhishek's Instagram page. Here are some examples:Abhishek was last seen in 2016 filmandis his first film in two years.is expected to release in September this year.