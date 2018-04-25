Aaradhya Left Dad Abhishek Bachchan An Adorable Sticky Note And The Internet Is Having A Meltdown

Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyaan director said: "That's what we dads live for"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 25, 2018 16:50 IST
Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Abhishek was filming Manmarziyaan outdoors for two months
  2. Aaradhya's sticky note read: "I Love You, Papa"
  3. The internet also loved the picture of Aaardhya on Abhishek's desk
Like father, like son... Abhishek Bachchan just used his father's favourite hashtag - #mydaughterbestest - because Aaradhya. Abhishek returned home after filming Manmarziyaan and the first thing he spotted on his office computer was a sticky note left by his six-year-old daughter Aaradhya, which read: "I Love You, Papa." Abhishek captioned it: "When you get back to office after over 2 months and the daughter has left you a note." We did not miss that absolutely adorable photo of Aaradhya on a swing, which Abhishek keeps on his desk. Cute, na? Well, the internet thinks so. "Soo sweet Aaradhya baby," an Instagram user wrote. Abhishek's Manmarziyaan director added: "That's what we dads live for."

Several comments were about Aaradhya's photo on Abhishek's desk. "I love the photo behind and the note too," wrote one Instagram user.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post
 


Abhishek Bachchan was shooting for Manmarziyaan first in Punjab and then in Kashmir. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Here are some spectacular photos posted by Abhishek on Instagram while he was touring with the Manmarziyaan team.
 
 

Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile.... To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly.... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!! #TakeTwo

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 
 

Not a bad view to wake-up to.... #Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 


Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya is their only child. Abhishek is fiercely protective of Aaradhya and has silenced several trolls targeting her in the past. Aaradhya often features on Abhishek's Instagram page. Here are some examples:
 
 

My pride and joy.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 
 

Triple A!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers #BestSupport

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 
 

These two.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 
 

Happiness. Pic courtesy - @srishtibehlarya

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 


Abhishek was last seen in 2016 film Housefull 3 and Manmarziyaan is his first film in two years. Manmarziyaan is expected to release in September this year.

