Aaradhya Left Dad Abhishek Bachchan An Adorable Sticky Note And The Internet Is Having A Meltdown

- Abhishek was filming Manmarziyaan outdoors for two months
- Aaradhya's sticky note read: "I Love You, Papa"
- The internet also loved the picture of Aaardhya on Abhishek's desk
Several comments were about Aaradhya's photo on Abhishek's desk. "I love the photo behind and the note too," wrote one Instagram user.
Abhishek Bachchan was shooting for Manmarziyaan first in Punjab and then in Kashmir. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Here are some spectacular photos posted by Abhishek on Instagram while he was touring with the Manmarziyaan team.
Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile.... To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly.... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!! #TakeTwo
Abhishek was last seen in 2016 film Housefull 3 and Manmarziyaan is his first film in two years. Manmarziyaan is expected to release in September this year.