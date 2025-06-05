<i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan</i> Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor And Vikrant Massey's Chemistry Steals The Show

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, features Vikrant Massey as the lead. The film's teaser showcases romantic moments between a blind musician and a theatre artist. A blend of joy and tension is evident in the teaser, highlighting emotional depth in the story.

The teaser of Shanaya Kapoor's big Bollywood debut, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is finally out, and it looks impressive. The film features Vikrant Massey as the male lead.

Shanaya plays a theatre artist, while Vikrant slips into the role of a blind musician.

What's Happening

In the almost one-minute teaser, we see the duo sharing some romantic moments. Vikrant, in black shades, and Shanaya, with a blindfold over her eyes, are seen exploring hills, soaking in life and enjoying every moment. There is also a dreamy dance sequence at a grand ball.

But it is not all sunshine and roses — there are glimpses of tension too, with both looking visibly upset in solo shots.

There is a moment on a train where Vikrant cheekily asks, “Waise tumhari situation mein love is blind kehna vaajib hoga? (By the way, in your situation, would it be fair to say that love is blind?)”

The makers dropped the teaser on YouTube with the side note, “Get ready to enter a world filled with love, rhythm, hopes and some Gustaakhiyan.”

On Wednesday, the makers of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan dropped a poster to announce the teaser release of the film.

Film's Poster Reveal

The poster captures a romantic moment between Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. The duo were seated atop a horse on a merry-go-round. Facing each other with affection, the two shared an intimate gaze.

Shanaya Kapoor looked dreamy in a striking red dress, while Vikrant Massey kept it casual and cool with his laid-back style.

The caption read, “Two hearts. One love. And countless Gustaakhiyan. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Teaser Out Tomorrow! Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you.”

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond's beloved short story The Eyes Have It. The film is directed by Santosh Singh, with a screenplay crafted by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be released in theatres on July 11.

