<i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan</i> First-Look: Shanaya Kapoor And Vikrant Massey's Chemistry Shines Bright

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in a film titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Directed by Santosh Singh, the project is slated to hit cinema screens on July 1, 2025.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a poster on Instagram and announced that the film's teaser will be released on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

What's Happening

Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

The makers unveiled the first look poster of the film today.

In the poster, the lead pair is seen seated atop a horse on a merry-go-round. They are facing each other and sharing a romantic moment. While Shanaya looks dreamy in a red dress, Vikrant sports a casual and cool look.

“Two hearts. One love. And countless Gustaakhiyan. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Teaser Out Tomorrow! Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you,” reads the caption.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond's beloved short story The Eyes Have It. The film features Shanaya Kapoor as a theatre artist and Vikrant Massey as a blind musician.

The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Described as an emotional love story, the film delves into the bond and silent understanding between the two lead characters.

Produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Mini Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks an important chapter for Shanaya Kapoor. She was initially set to debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the project was eventually shelved.

Vikrant Massey's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has another significant role lined up. He will portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White, an international thriller directed by Montoo Bassi and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain. The film revolves around the resolution of Colombia's 52-year civil war.

In A Nutshell

The chemistry between Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the first look of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, has garnered a lot of attention. The film's teaser will be unveiled on June 5, 2025.