Aamna Sharif's Loved-Up Birthday Note For Her Husband Amit Kapoor: 'Thank You For Being The Best Friend I Never Had'

Aamna Sharif's husband and film producer Amit Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday. The actress has wished him a happy birthday on social media. Aamna's latest Instagram post says it all about her love for him. The Ek Villain actress posted a few pictures with her husband on the platform in which she can be seen posing with him. The couple looks great together. Aamna also wrote a birthday-special note for him. In her caption, she wrote, "Thank you for being the best friend I never had...For being patient with me, I know I'm not that easy to deal with..."

"For standing by me like a rock when I have been at my lowest....For letting me be me...For always placing me before you....Very rare in life you meet someone who makes you believe that kindness, honesty, compassion, consistency and unconditional love exists...and you are one of them...Wish you a very happy birthday my Amzu...Love you," she added in her note.

Aamna's husband Amit reacted to her post. He commented, "Thank you my jaan...actually, all this comes very easy to me because you are my inspiration....the loveliest and kindest person I've known."

TV actors such as Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani also wished Amit Kapoor a happy birthday in Aamna's comment section. Karanvir Bohra wrote, "happy birthday brother." Arjun Bijlani commented, "Well said...happy birthday."

Aamna Sharif married film distributor-turned producer Amit Kapoor in 2013 after dating him for a year. The couple welcomed their son Arain Kapoor in 2015.

Aamna made her acting debut in TV serial Kahiin to Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in 2003. The show aired on Star Plus from 2003 to 2007. Aamna has also worked in shows like Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kkavyanjali, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Ek Thhi Naayika.

In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her comeback after six years in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the role of Komalika Basu after Hina Khan's exit. The show aired from 2019 to 2020. For those of you who don't know, it was a reboot version of the 2001 show with the same name.

In terms of films, Aamna Sharif made her Bollywood debut with Aloo Chaat (2009), in which she was paired opposite Aftab Shivdasani. This was followed by their second film Aao Wish Karein, which was released the same year. Aamna also worked in Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain.

Aamna Sharif was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film Roohi this year.