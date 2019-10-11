Presenting Aamna Sharif As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. See Trending Pics

Aamna Sharif as Komolika. (Image courtesy: kasautii_fandom_officia)

Highlights Earlier, Hina Khan played Komolika in the show The pictures of Aamna are trending big time on social media Aamna Sharif announced her association with the show last month

TV actress Aamna Sharif has been trending incessantly ever since pictures of her in the new Komolika get up surfaced on social media on Friday. Aamna Sharif was zeroed in to play the antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after Hina Khan's exit. In the pictures that have been curated by several fan clubs on social media, Aamna can be seen dressed in a blue boat-neck top and a matching lehenga. She perfectly accessorised her look with a statement neck piece, drop earrings, dull gold bangles, a kamarbandh and a nose ring ( Phew). She finished her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and oodles of mascara.

Take a look at the viral pictures here:

Here's another glimpse of Aamna Sharif as Komolika, which is going insanely viral on social media.

Aamna's look is quite similar to that of Hina Khan in the show. In case you don't remember, this is what we are talking about:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika had the most OTT style, with the dramatic bindis and glossy make up (we are not complaining). Aamna, in an interview with Times Of India last month, announced her association with the project. The actress said that she "instinctively knew" that Komolika will be one of the most challenging roles that she has played so far and she added, "So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 showcases the love story of Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan). The show also features Karan Singh Grover, who plays Mr Bajaj on screen.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.