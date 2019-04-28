How Hina Khan And Ekta Kapoor Reacted To Komolika-Inspired Dolls

Komolika-inspired doll (L) and Hina Khan (R). (Image courtesy: realhinakhan)

It wouldn't be wrong to say that second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is arguably one of the most popular shows on television these days (but more about that later). Did you know that there are dolls inspired by show's characters Prerna (played by Erica Fernandes) and Komolika (played by Hina Khan). Yes, you read that right! A glimpse of dolls inspired by the characters was shared by show's producer Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram profile. Ekta Kapoor shared the pictures of dolls inspired by her show's characters and wrote: "What bigger compliment for these iconic characters! Thankyou people for the love! Komo dolls and Prerna dolls! What's your pick?"

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, who played the antagonist Komolika in the show, shared a pictures of herself juxtaposed with Komolika-inspired-dolls on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Wow!" Here are some more looks of the Komolika-inspired dolls.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay showcases the love story of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (played by Erica Fernandes). The previous season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001) was headlined by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia starred at the antagonist Komolika.

Besides Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan is best-known for featuring in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The 31-year-old actress was one of the celebrity contestants on the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was the first runner up in Bigg Boss season 11.

