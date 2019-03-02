'When Komolika Met Komolika': Hina Khan Shares Pic With Original Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Urvashi Dholakia

Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia photographed at an event (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights It was all about two komolicious Komolikas," read Hina Khan's caption "Past meets present," added Urvashi Hina Khan currently plays Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay

"It was all about two komolicious Komolikas," read actress Hina Khan's caption for a picture she posted with Urvashi Dholakia on her Instagram stories. Hina and Urvashi recently bumped into each other at an event and both of them have posted pictures from their meeting. Hina Khan currently stars as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay while Urvashi played the same role in the older version of the show. "Jab We Met. Hina Khan, it was so good to meet you. #PastMeetsPresent #LifeIsBeautiful #Komolika #Komolika2.0 #Goodtimes," Urvashi captioned her post. Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay series, commented on Urvashi's post by adding some heart emoticons while actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita on the show, wrote, "Oh my God."

Here are the pictures from their meeting.

The previous season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001) was headlined by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan and Urvashi starred at the antagonist Komolika. This time, Ekta Kapoor has roped in actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan to play Prerna and Anurag respectively.

Here's how Ekta Kapoor had introduced her new Komolika.

Watch out for Urvashi's 'swag' as Komolika in the previous season.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is Hina Khan's second TV serial after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After quitting her debut show, Hina signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

Last month, Hina Khan said that she's taking a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but added that she's not quitting the show. In an interview to The Times Of India, she said, "I am not quitting Kasautii..., but I am going on a break for five-six months, as I have given my nod to a movie."