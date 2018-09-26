Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Big Reveal: Urvashi Dholakia Confirms Hina Khan Is New Komolika

Urvashi Dholakia in a still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay (courtesy Hotstar)

Highlights Urvashi Dholakia sent out her best wishes to Hina Khan "The baton has been passed," she said Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 airs on Star Plus at 8 on weekdays

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered on TV to the huge wide world of eagerly-awaited fans yesterday but the suspense about who plays Komolika was still kept under wraps in the first episode. But don't you worry because Urvashi Dholakia, who has etched the villainous role in our minds forever, made the big reveal in an interview to SpotboyE. When asked if she approves of Hina Khan as the new Komolika, she said she trusts Ekta Kapoor's choice completely: "Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too."

While comparisons will inevitable drawn between Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia's portrayal of the character, the 39-year-old actress said millennials may just take an instant liking towards the new Komolika: "Comparisons will be there and you really can't stop them from doing that, but people eventually catch on. And let's take the case of millennials. They probably don't even know me, it would relatively easy for them to relate to Hina."

Urvashi Dholakia also sent her best wishes to the new Komolika: "The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'good luck' in all honesty," she said. This is perhaps the first confirmation about the face behind the new Komolika. Previously, ina Khan's social media conversations with the TV czarina have led to speculation about her casting as Komolika after which Ekta also teased viewers with just a glimpse of Komolika in the new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which was shared on Monday.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 releases 10 years after the original series, in which Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan played the iconic roles of Prerna and Anurag Basu respectively. In the new series, Erica Fernandes has taken over as Prerna while Parth Samthaan features as Anurag.

Meanwhile in the premiere of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 yesterday, the main characters were introduced in an episode which was strikingly similar to Kasautii Zindagii Kay first episode aired in October 2001.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 airs on Star Plus at 8 on weekdays.