In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 New Promo, A Glimpse Of Komolika. Seen Yet?

Ekta Kapoor's ambitious project Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, a revised version her popular 2001 show of the same name, is all set to premiere on television tomorrow. A day ahead of the show's premiere, the television czarina shared a new promo, in which we saw glimpses of television's all-time favourite antagonist Komolika (immortalised by Urvashi Dholakia). Going by the promo it appears that Ekta Kapoor has not changed the primary plot of the show - two lovers Anurag and Prerna are separated because his mother wants a daughter-in-law of her choice and Prerna doesn't fit the bill. Enter Komolika, who destroys everything Anurag and Prerna held close to their hearts.

PS: Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo as a sutra-dhaar of sorts. Watch the show's new promo here:

The new Komolika is team Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's best kept secret so far. The interest around Urvashi Dholakia's successor has been immense. Actress Hina Khan, who played the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for nine years, is believed to have been signed for the part. Ekta Kapoor and Hina Khan have teased fans with their social media conversations but an official confirmation is awaited.

In the original series, Komolika was introduced nearly three weeks into the show. So even though the show begins tomorrow, the echoes of "Naika" will only engulf your television room later.

In the new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, actress Erica Fernandes (of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) takes over from Shweta Tiwari as Prerna while Parth Samarth will be seen as Anurag, originally played by Cezanne Khan.