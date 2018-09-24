Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan Look Reviewed By Twitter. Verdict: Firangi Is 'Desi Jack Sparrow'

Aamir Khan as Firangi from Thugs Of Hindostan (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Thugs Of Hindostan releases in November Aamir revealed his look from the movie in a motion poster Aamir's character is named Firangi in the movie

Those who were waiting to scrutinise Aamir Khan's look from Thugs Of Hindostan is making 'Firangi' trend on Twitter - that's the character Aamir plays in the movie. A quick glance at Aamir's 'thug' life has reminded Twitter of yet another seafarer - it's none other than Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean. Twitter has now assigned Firangi from Thugs Of Hindostan the title of "desi Jack Sparrow", as is mentioned in a few tweets: "There comes desi Jack Sparrow Aamir Khan," reads one while another says Aamir is "Gareebon ka Jack Sparrow." Meanwhile, a fan tweeted: "Meet our very own Jack sparrow. Aamir Khan as Firangi."

However, not everybody did let the matter rest after pointing out the similarities. A section of Twitter was clearly not impressed with how Firangi resembles Jack Sparrow. "A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in Thugs Of Hindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'," wrote a user.

Check out Aamir as Firangi here and then Twitter's reaction below:

There comes desi Jack Sparrow #AamirKhan .#Firangi — Anthony Daniel Joseph (@DonDaniel007) September 24, 2018

Captain Jack Sparrow ki yaad aa gyi sir — Rahul kumar (@Rahul143boss) September 24, 2018

A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'. — (@ThePerfectMess_) September 24, 2018

Meet Our Very Own Jack sparrow.



Aamir Khan as Firangi #ThugsOfHindostanpic.twitter.com/sFFj3g06Xp — Z. (@SurrealZak) September 24, 2018

Definitely inspired from Captain Jack Sparrow — Waseem Pasha (@waseem1der) September 24, 2018

Indian Jack Sparrow @aamir_khan Sir nice look #Firangi — Prashanta Das (@Prashan58936989) September 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter will never let a chance to troll a celebrity slip away, which explains the tweets mentioned below.

Me after seeing first look of Tingu Aamir #Firangipic.twitter.com/FHFO6DwOEE — (@i_Ninjaa) September 24, 2018

While some may not be impressed with Aamir's new look, many on Twitter are cheering for his unique Thug-special get-up:

#Firangi unexpected surprise

I love aamir sir pic.twitter.com/GTkueX7f4B — Rushikesh Sarkondawar (@RSarkondawar) September 24, 2018

What a fantastic first look Poster of Bollywood Megastar @aamir_khan as #Firangi from #ThugsOfHindostan

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER



BEST WISHES FROM DHRUV VIKRAM FANS. pic.twitter.com/Qs28aKMUJQ — DHRUV UNIVERSE (@DhruvUniverse) September 24, 2018

Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan co-stars - Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen - were introduced in their onscreen characters earlier this week.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan hits screens on November 8.