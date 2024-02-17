Aamir Khan's Production House Issues Statement After Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Such a Talented Young Girl'

Suhani in Dangal. (courtesy: saloonkada)

Suhani Bhatnagar, the child artiste of Dangal, died on Friday. The cause of her death is still not ascertained. News agency PTI stated quoting a close relative of Suhani, "She died at AIIMS yesterday. She was 19." According to news agency PTI, "She was admitted on February 7 and passed away on February 16." Now, Aamir Khan's production house issued a statement in memory of the young actor. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." It added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace." Reacting to the post, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan wrote, "Oh no!!!" Take a look:

Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Suhani in Dangal, said in a statement, "Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family," quoted news agency PTI.

During Dangal promotions, Suhani shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram. In this picture, she can be seen with director Nitesh Tiwari and actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She wrote in the caption, "Geeta babita Jr.babita and the director." Take a look:

After Dangal, Suhani took a break from acting and she wanted to concentrate on her studies. Dangal is the 2016 biographical sports drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions. The film featured Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters while Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions.