Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pics From Diwali Celebrations With Brother Azad

Ira Khan might have been a few days late in sharing pictures from her Diwali festivities but we can't overlook the fact that they are simply adorable. One of the photographs shared by Ira also features her brother Azad (Aamir Khan's son with Kiran Rao). In one of the pictures, Azad can be seen feeding a marshmallow to Ira, while in the others, she can be seen roasting the sweet. For the festival, Ira opted for her an orange saree and she looked stunning as ever. She captioned the post: "Roasting marshmallows is an art. Just like taking pictures in the dark. However, that I have not yet figured out. Happy Diwali! #diwali #festival #feelingfestive #marshmello #bonfire #saree."

Ira Khan, on Bhai Dooj, shared a special post for her brother Junaid. "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu. I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother," read an excerpt from her post.

Earlier this week, Ira Khan stepped out to watch a movie with her father. The father-daughter duo were photographed outside a theatre in Mumbai. They watched the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to a son named Azad.