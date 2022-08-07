Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira And Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Twin In Black In This Pic. Hazel Keech Reacts

Ira Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on Instagram. In the image, the couple is twinning in black outfits - Ira looks pretty in a sheer black top paired with matching pants, while Nupur looks dapper in a black t-shirt and blue pants. Sharing the post, Ira captioned it as: "Hey," followed by a wink emoticon and tagged her boyfriend. She also hashtagged her father Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha. Soon after she shared the post, actress Hazel Keech commented, "Hottie".

Here have a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur have been dating since 2020. Ira often shares mushy pictures featuring herself and her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. A few days ago, Ira Khan dropped a picture with her boyfriend in which they can be seen standing on a rock and posing for the camera. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "Top of the world". Soon after she shared the post, Nupur commented, "I Love you," while Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, "Cutieeeeee".

Here have a look:

In May, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrated two years of togetherness. She shared several pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note that read, "It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything."

Here have a look:

In terms of work, Ira Khan made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. It featured Hazel Keech in the title role.