Aamir Khan On His Relationship With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: "We Met By Mistake And Connected"

Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday in March. Did you know that the duo fell in love unexpectedly?

Recently, the superstar opened up about how, before meeting Gauri, his age made him believe he would never find a partner.

The actor, in a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, said, “Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find in this age. Also, my therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So, I worked on that.”

Aamir Khan also talked about his strong equation with his ex-wives, Reena Dutt and Kiran Rao. He added, “I had two very strong, deep relationships with Kiran and Reena and we are close to date and we still respect each other. I never thought I would meet anyone with whom I could bond this way."

The actor recalled the first time he met Gauri Spratt. He said, "Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened. I thought I had my mother, kids, siblings – I have so many close relationships that I don't need a partner.”

Aamir Khan also spoke about his ex-wives. He said, “Kiran, Reena and I still work together for the Paani Foundation, and we sit and talk every day, and there is a genuine love and warmth between us as a family and we will always be family. We might not be husband and wife, but we will always be family. They will always be an unshaken part of my family and life.”

Nearly a week ago, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt stepped out for lunch in Mumbai. Aamir and Kiran Rao's son, Azaad, also accompanied the duo. Read all about it here.

Gauti Spratt owns a salon in Mumbai. She is also associated with Aamir Khan's production house.

Workwise, Aamir Khan is ready for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will hit the cinema screens on June 20. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par.