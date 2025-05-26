Inside Aamir Khan's Lunch Date With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt And Son Azad

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt this year. The couple was spotted enjoying a casual lunch with Khan's son Azad. Videos of their outing at a Mumbai restaurant circulated online.

Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt earlier this year, whom he lovingly referred to as his "peace" and calm.

On Sunday, Aamir was spotted with Gauri and his son Azad Rao Khan as they stepped out for a casual lunch in Mumbai. The trio were seen leaving a popular restaurant in the city and videos of their outing quickly surfaced online.

Aamir opted for a simple look, while Gauri and Azad also kept it cool with their laid-back outfits. Azad is Aamir's son from his previous marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Another video shows the trio walking out of the restaurant and heading towards their car.

Earlier that day, Gauri was also seen alone, walking on a Mumbai street. She appeared surprised by the presence of paparazzi. A video from the moment shows her smiling shyly after spotting the cameras.

In the clip, Gauri breaks into a sheepish smile, blushes, and turns away, seemingly trying to avoid the spotlight.

Aamir had officially introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebration in March 2025. At the time, he revealed that the two had been seeing each other for nearly 18 months and had already taken the big step of introducing each other to their respective families.